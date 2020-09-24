Virus causes trial delay in 1999 slaying of Alabama teens

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) - The capital murder trial of a trucker charged with killing two Alabama teens in 1999 has been delayed until next year.
A judge pushed back the trial of Coley McCraney until 2021 but didn’t immediately set a new date.
McCraney was set to go on trial Nov. 16 in the slayings of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett, who were both 17 and from Dothan when they disappeared.
But the defense requested a postponement citing the pandemic.
The girls' bodies were found in the trunk of a car in Ozark in 1999. Each had been shot in the head. McCraney says he is innocent.
