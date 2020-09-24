18-wheeler accident on I-65 blocks traffic for miles

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-wheeler crashed on I-65 North at Green Springs Avenue Thursday.
Two lanes were closed at the crash site blocking traffic for miles. One lane is open.
Crews are directing traffic off the highway at the accident scene.
Birmingham Fire Rescue Chief Sebastian Carrillo said the truck driver told them he hydroplaned, hit the rail and the cab came off the truck’s frame.
No one was hurt.
The accident spilled about 250 gallons of fuel, but it has been contained from going into the storm sewer.
This area could be affected for a while.
