Auburn football to honor Pat Dye with helmet stickers

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn’s football team will honor late coach Pat Dye with helmet stickers.
The stickers have Dye’s initials with the words “Sixty Minutes,” and a circle of 60 orange and blue segments that represent one minute on a clock.
Auburn football said Pat Dye Jr. helped design the stickers at the request of coach Gus Malzahn.
“I want to expressly thank Coach Malzahn for wanting to honor Dad this fall with a helmet decal,” Dye Jr. said. “I thought it was important to incorporate a message that spoke to his legacy and his philosophy, not only about coaching, about football, but about life, but also spoke to this team in an inspirational way as he had donefor 30 years in his hall of fame coaching career.”
The decals where revealed to the team during a preseason camp Zoom meeting.
Dye died on June 1. He was 80 years old.
While his was the head coach at Auburn, he led the team to a 99-39-4 record in 12 seasons. In 2006, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, thanks to his time with the Tigers.
