Baptist Health updates visitor policies for emergency department patients

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baptist Health has expanded its policies to allow for one visitor per patient being treated in its emergency departments.
The only exception is for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or could possibly have the virus.
Only one visitor will be allowed for the entire emergency department visit, Baptist Health officials said.
The visitor will be allowed into the emergency department after the patient is placed in a treatment room. All visitors will be screened prior to entering the facilities. Visitors will not be allowed to enter if they do not pass screening.
Baptist Health officials say all of their facilities and entrances continue to undergo rigorous cleaning procedures.
