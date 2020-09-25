2 district attorneys, support dog recognized for service to crime victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Victims of Crime and Leniency group, also known as VOCAL, recognized two district attorneys and a victim support dog on the annual National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims Friday.
Willow was the first to be honored. Willow, a lab mix, serves her role as a calming presence for victims traumatized by violent crimes.
Next up was Prosecutor of the Year Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes. Hughes was recognized for making a strong commitment to victims and their families. Hughes is the handling the Aniah Blanchard case, a young woman who was kidnapped and murdered last fall.
“I realize what we mean to them because they tell us, but we don’t always tell the victim what they mean to me so to get something like this is really my opportunity really to tell them ‘thank you,'" said Hughes.
Chief Deputy District Attorney C.J. Robinson was recognized with the Miriam Shehane Award, named after a woman whose daughter was murdered more than 40 years ago.
“Not something I was expecting or ever really anticipated. The fact that it’s named after Miriam Shehane, it’s very humbling," said Robinson.
It was Miriam Shehane who started VOCAL in 1982.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.