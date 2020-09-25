Haynes buys competitor Care Ambulance of Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two major ambulatory companies that service central and south Alabama are about to become one.
Thursday, officials with Falck/Care Ambulance of Alabama announced that it has reached an agreement to be purchased by competitor Haynes Ambulance.
The deal will result in Haynes assuming full control of Care on Oct. 1. While the purchase price was not disclosed, Haynes will buy Care’s customer contracts, vehicles and equipment, building leases, rights to the Care brand in Alabama, and other assets.
Care Ambulance President and CEO Adam Koontz notified his employees in a Sept. 24 letter that Haynes would be making an offer of employment to most of the Care workforce. Notification would soon be sent letting them know whether they would be offered a position, he said.
“This is a bittersweet day [for] Care Ambulance and the broader Falck family,” Koontz wrote, stating he was glad most would be offered further employment with the new company.
“On the other hand,” he wrote, “it’s always difficult to say goodbye to colleagues and friends with whom we’ve shared wonderful memories over the years as part of the Falck family.”
The sale will not affect Falck/Care Ambulance employees working in Columbus, Georgia, fire stations.
