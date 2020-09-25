Montgomery restaurants and bars prepare for gameday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many local bars and restaurants say they are looking forward to the return of SEC football.
The conference will kick off its college football season Saturday morning as Auburn takes on Kentucky.
“I know my guys will pull it through even though the spread say they are only going to score four touchdowns, but I’m pulling they are going to get six,” said Alabama fan Barbara Hill.
Hill is excited to see her favorite team return to the gridiron Saturday.
“I’m really looking forward to us getting back to playing LSU and of course when we get Auburn, but you don’t want to know how I feel about that, I’ll just save that until the Auburn Alabama game," Hill said.
Hill and her friends plan to watch the game at a local restaurant or bar where large turnouts are expected to watch both the Auburn and Alabama games.
At Baumhower’s Victory Grill extensive preparations have gone into making the games enjoyable for customers.
“It’s not so tough with the meat items because we use fresh never frozen products anyway but most of our other items we prep in the kitchen from our buttermilk ranch, to honey mustard to all of our sauces so we have a pretty extensive team in their today trying to get ready for tomorrow,” general manager Joshua Williams said.
The restaurant will continue to follow the social distance guidelines set in place by the state.
“Our policy is no more than eight to a group also no more than eight to 10 people in a lobby as well we have enough staff where we will take name and things like that outside as well,” Williams said.
Baumhower’s will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.
While restaurants like Walks-Ons will be opening early at 10:30 a.m.
