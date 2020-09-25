New downtown Montgomery mural depicts ongoing movement for voting rights

“That’s one thing that we’ve done is to make sure that people engage with the art but also have a conversation. And so that is the way we’ve kind of depicted everything. But then of course, apathy is not an option. You got to get involved. You got to participate. And so I just want to say thank you for allowing us to be a part to the freedom to put out what we did and hopefully the march will continue and that people will get in good trouble. That’s the message, get in good trouble,” Browder said.