New downtown Montgomery mural depicts ongoing movement for voting rights

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery is now home to a new mural depicting the city’s rich history in the voting rights movement.
The mural features late Congressman John Lewis as well as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away last week.
It was designed by local artist Michelle Browder. She is also the artist behind the Black Lives Matter mural around the Court Square Fountain in Montgomery.
“That’s one thing that we’ve done is to make sure that people engage with the art but also have a conversation. And so that is the way we’ve kind of depicted everything. But then of course, apathy is not an option. You got to get involved. You got to participate. And so I just want to say thank you for allowing us to be a part to the freedom to put out what we did and hopefully the march will continue and that people will get in good trouble. That’s the message, get in good trouble,” Browder said.
You can find the mural outside of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s downtown office.
