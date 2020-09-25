Nice pair of days ahead: 80s and no rain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The area of low pressure and associated cold front are clearing Alabama early this morning, which has cleared the state of rain and storms. However, a bunch of residual low-level moisture is in place across most of the state.
This will keep low clouds around through at least lunchtime, if not longer, for those roughly along and north of U.S. 80. That doesn’t mean it will be entirely overcast everywhere across the northern counties, but much more cloud cover is expected compared to sunshine.
The farther south you are, the sunnier it will be all day long. That will push afternoon highs into the lower and perhaps even middle 80s. Where skies stay cloudier, it will likely stay in the upper 70s.
It will be humid today, but not oppressively muggy like what we saw on Thursday.
The quiet weather will continue across Alabama tonight through Sunday morning. The humidity should come down a bit as well with slightly drier air filtering in. The only “blip” will be some fog tonight into Saturday morning. By late Saturday morning, there should be a good deal of sun area-wide. Highs head for the lower to perhaps middle 80s.
For Sunday and Monday, there will be enough moisture in the atmosphere to fuel at least a chance of isolated showers and storms. Those chances are around 30%.
We will continue with highs in the mid-80s each afternoon with humidity levels a bit higher each day.
A strong fall cold front will push through sometime between early Tuesday and late Wednesday. What was previously looking like a surefire frontal passage Tuesday morning now looks a bit murky.
That’s because our longer-range forecast models are now disagreeing on timing for that fall front.. For that reason, we’ve introduced a chance of showers and storms Tuesday to account for the potential Wednesday frontal passage. This forecast will need to be fine tuned a bit as we head through the weekend.
Once the front does pass through, daily highs will fall back into the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s with a delightful feel to the air!
