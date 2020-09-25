1 person killed in Elba house fire

ELBA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elba Fire Department and Alabama State Fire Marshall’s Office have opened an investigation to determine the cause of a fatal house fire.
Elba firefighters responded to the blaze at a single story brick home around 1:35 Thursday morning. On scene, first responders found the home in the Shiloh community already fully engulfed.
Reports indicated a person was trapped inside. Confirmation was made after the fire was extinguished that one person died inside the residence, though no name has been released at this point.
The investigation is ongoing.
Multiple agencies are or have assisted including the Elba Police Department, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Elba and Enterprise Dispatch Centers, Coffee County EMA, Alabama State Fire Marshall’s Office, Enterprise Rescue, New Brockton Fire Department, Enterprise Fire Department, Battens Fire Department, and Fort Rucker Fire Department.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.