Sen. Doug Jones won’t support confirmation of Supreme Court nominee before election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sen. Doug Jones announced Friday he won’t support the confirmation of a Supreme Court justice nominee before the election.
Jones, a Democrat from Alabama, said the nation was denied time to mourn after the death of Justice Ruther Bader Ginsburg.
“It is a poor reflection of the state of our national politics that, just hours after Justice Ginsburg’s passing, we were thrust into a divisive partisan fight over her successor,” Jones said in a statement.
Jones said Senate majority leader Mitch McConnel should focus on legislative work like a new COVID-19 relief package, the National Defense Authorization Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
“We should not force the country into a brutal and divisive partisan confirmation fight while Americans are already voting to choose the next President,” Jones said. “If President Trump is re-elected, I will evaluate any pending or future nominee on their merits and vote for or against the nominee based solely on their qualifications.”
Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan said Jones needs to do his job.
“It’s disgraceful that Senator Jones is dismissing his duties when he announced he would not support the confirmation of any Supreme Court justice nominee put forth by President Trump prior to the November election," Lathan said in a statement.
Jones is facing Republican Tommy Tuberville in the November election.
