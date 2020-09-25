Virginia governor, wife, test positive for coronavirus

Northam’s announcement that he tested positive for the virus comes on the same day as a planned rally by President Donald Trump in Newport News, an event the governor’s staff has asked to be canceled, re-scheduled or scaled-down because of concerns about the virus. The event is expected to draw 4,000 people, which would violate Northam’s executive order generally banning gatherings of more than 250 people. The Trump campaign has routinely flouted public health guidelines intended to halt the spread of COVID-19.