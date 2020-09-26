Alabama elected officials respond to President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination

"Judge Barrett was confirmed by the U.S. Senate, in a bipartisan vote, to her current post on the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. She received support during her confirmation process by all 49 of her Notre Dame Law School colleagues; by 450 of her former students; and by every single Supreme Court law clerk who worked with her the same term that she clerked for Justice Scalia—with these supporters spanning the political spectrum, including Republicans, Democrats, and independents alike. Indeed, signatories of letters sent to Congress in support of Judge Barrett’s confirmation even included leading figures in liberal academia, who praised her ‘conscientious work ethic, her respect for the law, and her remarkable legal abilities,’ noted that ‘she conducted herself with professionalism, grace, and integrity,’ and testified that she possessed the qualities shared by every esteemed judge by being ‘smart, honorable, and fair-minded.’