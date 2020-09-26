Alabama offense reigns in season opener against the Missouri Tigers

COLUMBIA MS., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Crimson Tide is back in action and this season, it’s a 10 game SEC showdown that starts with the Missouri Tigers in Columbia Ms.
Alabama comes up empty with a 3 and out on the opening possession. Mizzou offense is next up and finishes with negative yardage after a clean stop, an incomplete pass and a sac by Bama sophomore Christian Harris.
The Tide’s rhythm picks up with a steady churn on the second possession. Firing up the run game and increasing the pace, they’re racking up yardage and ringing in 1st downs when 6 plays in, a 36 yard bullet from Mac Jones headed straight to Devonte Smith is shutdown under phenomenal coverage by Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe. But the momentum isn’t broken. 6 more plays and 34 total yards from senior Najee Harris pushes the Tide into the endzone for their first score of the season.
Mizzou responds with accuracy. Shawn Robinson completes a 23 yd pass in the opening play of the drive to Jalen Knox, followed by a 11 yd run, with Larry Rountree spinning out of a block to give the Tigers back to back 1st downs. The Tigers are playing with speed and precision as they work to hold their own against the heavily favored Tide but after a Missouri false start and a burnt time out, the drive ultimately folds under the Bama defense.
Whether it was the subtle sounds of Mizzou’s cracking composure or the natural rhythm of the Tide’s rise, the following Bama possessions showcased an offensive presence as solid as nature’s best in show.
Mac Jones launches a 46 yard pass to Waddle, who in a display of athleticism bordering artistic, pulls it out of the air under dual coverage. 2 plays later Waddle is in the endzone cradling a perfectly timed 18 yard pass from Jones. Bama is up 14-0.
Mac Jones' response to the pressure of the Mizzou defense is patience. No scrambling for this QB. He holds his ground until just the right moment and like the wind when it finally catches a sail, the ball is full speed downfield into the waiting arms of his receiver.
Mac Jones is confident and the sense of trust in his receivers is tangible.
The depth of the offense becomes clear when play options lead to big gains from unexpected places. Like a 22 yard pass to John Metchie III and a 34 yard pass to Miller Forristall for back to back 1st downs.
Missouri makes it downfield for 3 before the Tide responds with another touchdown.
Alabama is up 28-3 at the end of the 1st half.
