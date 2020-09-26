4 hurt in overnight shooting in Enterprise

4 hurt in overnight shooting in Enterprise
Enterprise police say a shooting at Garden Oaks Apartments early Saturday left four injured. (Source: Gray News)
By WSFA Staff | September 26, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT - Updated September 26 at 10:44 AM

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Enterprise police say a shooting at Garden Oaks Apartments early Saturday left four injured.

Police said they responded to the scene at 1:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found the victims in the parking lot. Three of the victims have non-life threatening injuries. One victim is in critical condition.

Witnesses told police numerous shots were fired at the victims, who were attending a party in the parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (334) 347-2222. You can also leave a tip online.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.