4 hurt in overnight shooting in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Enterprise police say a shooting at Garden Oaks Apartments early Saturday left four injured.
Police said they responded to the scene at 1:30 a.m.
When police arrived, they found the victims in the parking lot. Three of the victims have non-life threatening injuries. One victim is in critical condition.
Witnesses told police numerous shots were fired at the victims, who were attending a party in the parking lot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (334) 347-2222. You can also leave a tip online.
