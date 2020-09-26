1 killed, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person was killed and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening.
Montgomery police said the incident happened around 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of Zelda Road and Gatsby Drive.
Police said they found a 2004 Ford Mustang with two people in the car.
The driver of the Mustang was taken to a local hospital with life threating injuries.
The passenger in the car, Orinthesis Whatley, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the second car, a 1995 Toyota Tacoma, suffered life threatening injuries in the crash. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said the initial investigation shows the Ford Mustang was traveling southbound on Zelda Road when it crossed into the northbound lanes, colliding with the Toyota Tacoma.
No further information has been released at this time. Police continue to investigate the incident
