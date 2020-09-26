Nix, Williams developing a “special connection” for Auburn passing attack

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The No. 8 Auburn Tigers are 1-0 after a 29-13 win over No. 23 Kentucky.
It may have been an odd offseason, but one thing is for sure, the Bo Nix to Seth Williams connection seemed to be in midseason form for the Tigers.
“First of all, they are both extremely close. They are always kind of talking after plays in practice. They are on the same page, and they are starting to develop that special connection between a quarterback and a receiver,” said Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn.
Nix connected with Williams six times for 112 yards and two touchdowns against the Wildcats on Saturday.
Their third quarter 11-yard touchdown gave the Tigers a 15-7 lead.
That was followed by a fourth quarter four-yard strike that Williams just picked off the head of the Kentucky defender.
That score gave Auburn a 22-13 lead.
“Once I started playing receiver and catching the ball, like, my coaches instilled on me once the ball goes up it is your ball and nobody take it from you. It’s your ball,” Williams said.
“Seth is a great receiver, and he’s really taking the next step in becoming a really good receiver. This offseason we just practiced and practiced. We have a bunch of connections. A bunch of throws and catches together and obviously that kind of came in clutch today. Seth is always a guy you know will go up and make the catch for you. He’ll make plays. He’s an explosive guy,” Nix said.
The growth of Nix is key for the Tigers, and Williams making plays like he did on Saturday definitely helps that growth.
“We do a lot of things together. We know that we have to be on the same page at all times and we can’t, we gotta be on the same page. So like, once we get on the field, like just being off the field with him all the time, it just means we are going to be on the same page,” said Williams.
Nix was the Tigers' leading rusher on Saturday with 34 yards.
Auburn was held to just 91 yards on the ground on 30 carries.
The Nix to Williams connection will get a test on Oct. 3 against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens.
