Seasonably warm weekend, but feeling like Fall next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A beautiful Saturday is underway! Highs are in the middle 80s under sunny skies. Outdoor plans are a go!
Rain chances do return to the forecast soon, but it won’t be a washout. Sunday will feature isolated tp scattered showers and storms. That means not everyone will see rain, so there is no need to cancel outdoor plans! Just check radar before heading outside in the afternoon.
Monday looks to stay mostly dry now, with just a few isolated showers. Then, a cold front moves in Monday night.
Behind the front, more rain and cooler air will arrive. Tuesday will feature showers and highs that will likely struggle to reach the 70s.
Who’s ready for more Fall-like temperatures? Cooler air will stick around beyond Tuesday. Highs will be in the 70s each afternoon through the rest of the week, and mornings will start in the 50s.
A dry cold front will likely move through Thursday, which could dip our morning lows closer to the 40s by the end of the week!
