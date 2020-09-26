Seasonably warm weekend, but feeling more like Fall next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a somewhat foggy start to our Saturday, a partly to mostly sunny afternoon will welcome us! Highs will warm into the middle 80s and skies will stay mostly dry. Outdoor plans are a go!
Rain chances do return to the forecast soon, but it won’t be a washout. Sunday will feature a 30% chance of isolated showers and storms. That means that most of our area will stay dry, so there is no need to cancel outdoor plans! Just check radar before heading outside in the afternoon.
Same story when it comes to rain chances for Monday and Tuesday.
Who’s ready for more Fall-like temperatures? Highs will stay in the 80s through Monday, but by Tuesday, a shot of cooler air arrives to Alabama.
Highs will be in the 70s each afternoon through the rest of the week, and mornings will start in the 50s.
So, not exactly “sweater weather” yet, but it will feel nice!
