1 killed in Sunday morning shooting in Montgomery

Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Sunday morning. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | September 27, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT - Updated September 27 at 10:13 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. on the 3400 block of Mobile Highway.

When crews arrived, they found a man who sustained a life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-241-2651 or Crimestoppers at 334-215-STOP.

No further information about the shooting has been released at this time.

