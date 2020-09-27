1 killed in Sunday morning shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Sunday morning.
Police say the shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. on the 3400 block of Mobile Highway.
When crews arrived, they found a man who sustained a life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-241-2651 or Crimestoppers at 334-215-STOP.
No further information about the shooting has been released at this time.
