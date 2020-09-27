Troy falls to No. 18 BYU 48-7

PROVO, Utah (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans fell to the BYU Cougars 48-7 Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
The Trojans managed 181 yard of total offense in the loss.
Up 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, BYU was able to take control of the game early in the second quarter when quarterback Zach Wilson completed an eight-play 74-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
The Trojans were able to get on the board late in the second quarter when running back B.J. Smith ran a 2-yard touchdown with only 65 seconds left in the first half. BYU was still in the lead 21-7.
But, the Cougars would regained momentum at the end when they converted a 54-yard field goal as time expired, giving them a 24-7 advantage.
In the third quarter, the Cougars would take a 31-7 lead when Wilson found wide receiver Dax Milne for a 75-yard touchdown.
Trojans quarterback Gunnar Watson found Tray Eafford over the middle for what looked to be Troy’s second touchdown. However, a holding call against the offense wiped the score off of the board.
It might’ve been a loss for Troy, but Smith was able to set a new-career best with six receptions and 36 receiving yards.
Hoping to rebound from this, the Trojans return to the gridiron next Saturday at South Alabama with kickoff at 7 p.m.
