Tuskegee police searching for youth facility runaways

Tuskegee police searching for youth facility runaways
Tuskegee police are searching for 17-year-old De’Arrius Starks (left) and 14-year-old Kaison Mahaffey (right). (Source: Tuskegee Police Department)
By WSFA Staff | September 27, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 2:46 PM

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police are searching for two runaway juveniles from the Sequel Youth and Family Services.

Saturday evening, police responded to a complaint of four runaway juveniles from the center. Officers searched the surrounding area and found two of the four juveniles.

Police are looking for 17-year-old De’Arrius Starks and 14-year-old Kaison Mahaffey.

Starks is a 5 feet and 8 inches. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black pants with a white stripe and a red shirt

Mahaffey is 5 feet and 9 inches, with brown eyes and red hair. He was last seen wearing black shorts and a black shirt.

Anyone with information about the teenagers are asked to contact Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200 or the Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865, reference case 2009313.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.