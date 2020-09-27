Tuskegee police searching for youth facility runaways

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police are searching for two runaway juveniles from the Sequel Youth and Family Services.
Saturday evening, police responded to a complaint of four runaway juveniles from the center. Officers searched the surrounding area and found two of the four juveniles.
Police are looking for 17-year-old De’Arrius Starks and 14-year-old Kaison Mahaffey.
Starks is a 5 feet and 8 inches. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black pants with a white stripe and a red shirt
Mahaffey is 5 feet and 9 inches, with brown eyes and red hair. He was last seen wearing black shorts and a black shirt.
Anyone with information about the teenagers are asked to contact Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200 or the Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865, reference case 2009313.
