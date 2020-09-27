Two cold fronts on the way to Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are expecting not one, but two cold fronts to move through Alabama this week. How will this impact us? Let’s dive into the details!
One more warm day is in the forecast! Monday will feature highs in the 80s yet again. It will also be mostly dry throughout the afternoon with just a few isolated showers. Then, a cold front moves in Monday evening and brings higher rain chances with it.
Rain associated with the frontal boundary will remain possible Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Only a few showers will linger into Tuesday evening.
Temperatures will be noticeably cooler Tuesday. Highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees, so plan for temperatures in the 60s for most of the day.
Who’s ready for more Fall-like temperatures? Cooler air will stick around beyond Tuesday. Highs will be in the 70s each afternoon through the rest of the week, and mornings will start in the 50s.
A dry cold front will likely move through Thursday night, which will reinforce cooler/more comfortable temperatures for the end of the week. It could also potentially dip our morning lows closer to the 40s... we’re watching and will let you know!
