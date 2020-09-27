Warm with scattered rain today, Cooler air arrives soon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain chances have returned to the forecast today. It’s not a washout of a day, but scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm are possible. Not everyone will see rain, so there is no need to cancel outdoor plans; just check radar before heading outside in the afternoon.
Monday looks to stay mostly dry with just a few isolated showers. Highs will be in the middle 80s yet again. Then, a cold front moves in Monday night.
Behind the front, more rain and cooler air will arrive. Tuesday will feature scattered to numerous showers and highs will likely struggle to reach the 70s.
Who’s ready for more Fall-like temperatures? Cooler air will stick around beyond Tuesday. Highs will be in the 70s each afternoon through the rest of the week, and mornings will start in the 50s.
A dry cold front will likely move through by Thursday, which will reinforce cooler/ more comfortable temperatures for the end of the week. It could also potentially dip our morning lows closer to the 40s... we’re watching and will let you know!
