Alabama launches website to help connect families with resources

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama has a new website for parents, families, and guardians to get information on childcare, education, family services, health services and more.
The governor says Alabama Family Central will make sure parents have crucial information on resources from numerous state agencies and non-profits.
The state legislature is supporting this website with $500,000 from the Education Trust Fund budget.
The state departments of education, human resources, mental health, public health, Medicaid and more have information on this site to help parents.
