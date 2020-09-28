Last summer-like day for at least a week with evening storms

A couple of storms could bring strong wind gusts

Lee Southwick's Sunday evening forecast
By Tyler Sebree | September 28, 2020 at 5:27 AM CDT - Updated September 28 at 5:27 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’re about to jump on the temperature roller coaster courtesy of a pair of fall cold fronts set to move through Alabama this week. The first will arrive late this afternoon into the evening.

Under partly cloudy skies, highs will push into the upper 80s. Showers and storms will move in after 4 p.m.
This front will have a good deal of moisture, heat and energy to work with to bring a line of rain and thunderstorms into the area from west to east. The line will likely arrive near the Mississippi state line around 3-4 p.m. or so.

It should progress to the I-65 corridor by 6-7 p.m. and head across the eastern half of the area through the evening hours. By 11 p.m. it should be clear of the entire region as the front pushes east.

The line of showers and storms will be moving east this evening.
A couple of the storms could push strong to severe limits with a strong to damaging wind gust potential. This will depend on how much sun we see, but based on the latest forecast model trends, we should see plenty of afternoon sun to add “energy” to the atmosphere.

Just be ready for at least a chance of a couple of stronger storms centered right around dinnertime.

A few storms could push severe limits with strong wind gusts possible.
The front responsible for bringing the rain and storms will send temperatures from the upper 80s today into the upper 60s and lower 70s on Tuesday! This is the big drop of our temperature roller coaster.

With some residual moisture left over in the low levels, some showers or drizzly mist are possible tonight and through the first half of Tuesday under mainly cloudy skies. By Tuesday afternoon things should begin clearing up.

It will also be a bit breezy at times, which will make Tuesday about as fall-like as it gets this time of year!

A few showers/mist/areas of drizzle are expected through the first half of Tuesday.
Then we’re talking an incredible stretch of weather. A dry and very fall-like pattern will begin later in the day Tuesday and last through the upcoming weekend, if not longer.

There will be nothing but sunshine each day from Wednesday through Sunday. Overnight conditions will be entirely clear as well with a dominant area of high pressure in control.

Late showers and storms are expected today with a chance of a few showers through midday Tuesday.
Daytime highs will range from the lower 70s Wednesday to near 80 on Thursday before falling back into the lower and middle 70s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. That drop will occur courtesy of a secondary fall front set to move through Thursday night.

The coolest (chilliest?) temperatures with this round of fall air will come Friday night. That’s when temperatures for most of the area will dip into the upper 40s!

Fall-like temperatures are on the way beginning Tuesday!
