ABC Board meeting could end 11 p.m. alcohol curfew

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An emergency meeting of the Alabama Beverage Control Board, or ABC Board, is set to get underway Tuesday afternoon.
The meeting will determine if restrictions on bars and restaurants, enacted to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, can come to an end.
Currently, the ABC Board says alcohol cannot be purchased after 11 p.m., originally designed as a way to persuade people to socially distance.
The rule has been a sore spot for businesses, which say it’s affecting them financially.
The board meeting starts at 3 p.m. and is set to make official its announcement a week ago to bring the alcohol curfew to an end.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.