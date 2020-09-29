Auburn Athletics photographer recounts being trampled during touchdown celebration

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Shanna Lockwood was looking at the sky as Auburn celebrated a fourth-quarter touchdown last weekend.
However, it’s not what you think. While Tigers fans celebrated their team extending its lead with a touchdown pass from Bo Nix to Seth Williams, Lockwood unintentionally became part of the on-field celebration.
The touchdown is sure to make highlight reels all season. Williams jumped over defensive back Kelvin Joseph to pull down the pass with one hand. Williams then pushed Joseph away and flexed with box arms in his direction.
Lockwood, who is a photographer for Auburn Athletics, captured all of it through the lens. But then, amid the chaos, the celebration of Williams and his teammates continued in Lockwood’s direction.
“It gets closer and it gets closer and then it’s just blue skies,” Lockwood said. “That was pretty much what happened for me. That was kind of the end of my game for that day.”
Lockwood says she’s had close calls while being a photographer with Auburn Athletics for a decade, but Saturday’s collision was a first. Fortunately, Shanna suffered only a bruise on her hip - and her gear was OK, as well. She plans to return to the field soon.
“I’ll be good. I’m going to work on the reflexes and getting out of the way a little bit faster,” she said.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.