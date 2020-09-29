Auburn man indicted for capital murder of Officer William Buechner

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man was indicted by the Lee Co. Grand Jury on Sept. 17 for the capital murder of police officer William Buechner, along with attempted murder charges and a domestic violence charge.
Shots were fired as officers responded to a late-night domestic disturbance call on May 19, 2019, in the 3000 block of Wire Rd. Veteran officer William Buechner was killed in the line of duty when he responded to the call. Officers Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliott were injured in the shooting, but have since made recoveries.
Grady Wilkes is charged with capital murder, three counts of attempted murder and second-degree domestic violence.
In July 2019, Wilkes waived his right to a preliminary hearing, a decision D.A. Hughes says means he will stand before a grand jury. Wilkes will now appear in court on October 23 at 3:30 p.m.
