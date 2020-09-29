Former Barbour County sheriff arrested by attorney general’s office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Alabama sheriff has been arrested and charged with two felonies for allegedly using his office for personal gain, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office.
The AG’s office confirmed Tuesday the arrest of previous Barbour County Sheriff Leroy Upshaw. The former lawman turned himself in Monday and was later released on bond.
Upshaw, 49, left the county’s top law enforcement job in Jan. 2019 after being defeated in a primary for re-election.
Two charges were brought against him by the AG’s Special Prosecutions Division. Those include the ex-sheriff allegedly taking more than $85,000 from multiple accounts that belong to the sheriff’s office.
“One charge alleges that Upshaw used his public office to receive personal financial gain, while the other charge alleges that Upshaw used his public office to obtain financial gain for members of his family,” the AG’s office said.
The Alabama Ethics Commission provided assistance during the investigation.
A conviction for using ones public office for personal gain can result in a prison sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
