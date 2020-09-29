Hoover Burger King manager arrested for embezzlement, arson

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sept. 11, the Hoover Police Department was notified of a possible embezzlement case at the Burger King located on Montgomery Highway.
Police say accounting records revealed nearly $3,000 in cash missing from the restaurant between Sept. 5 and 7. After the business closed on the night of Sept. 8, a small fire occurred in the dining area.
Hoover Police detectives and the Hoover Fire Marshal’s Office launched a joint investigation into the case, which revealed that the fire was intentionally set. Further investigation showed that the restaurant’s general manager was responsible for stealing the money and setting the fire in an attempt to conceal the theft, according to police.
Authorities obtained first-degree theft of property and second-degree arson warrants on Monday.
Singleton was arrested Tuesday morning at his residence in Birmingham and transported to the Hoover City Jail without incident. He will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail later Tuesday and held on $30,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.