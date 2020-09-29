Lawsuit filed after motorhome crash kills Montgomery couple

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lawsuit has been filed against the makers of a motorhome vehicle that overturned on Interstate 65 in May, killing a prominent Montgomery couple.
The suit, filed on behalf of the estate of Leland and Stephanie Courson, alleges the vehicle had known defects in its design and manufacturing.
The Coursons, who owned Carol’s Carpet, were traveling north on I-65 when Mr. Courson is said to have attempted to make a lane change that caused the vehicle to become “unstable and out of control,” according to the Beasley Allen law firm.
The suit alleges the couple’s 2017 Tiffin Allegro Red Motorhome swerved off the road and, as Mr. Courson attempted to bring it back onto the pavement, it began to roll.
The couple, both said to be wearing seatbelts, were killed when the roof crushed in. Their family dog was also fatally injured in the crash.
“Tragically, the Coursons, like others, had no way of knowing how dangerous these very expensive vehicles can be.” said Allen. “They are not subject to any Federal vehicle safety standards regarding roof strength or stability. If one rolls over the structure completely collapses and the weight of the frame and motorhome cause occupants to be crushed.”
Defendants in the case include Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc., Daimler Trucks North America, LLC, and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation.
WSFA 12 News has reached out to Tiffin Motorhomes for comment on the lawsuit but has not yet gotten a response.
The suit is filed in Montgomery Circuit Court.
