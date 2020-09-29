Lawsuit filed against Prattville Learning Academy owner, former director

Prior to Epkins' arrest, DHR cited dozens of deficiencies dating back to June, including noncompliant staffing ratios, lack of training and suitability information on file for employees and incomplete files on the children. The documents also cited multiple safety requirements hadn’t been met, including infants' bottles not being labeled, toilets that didn’t flush, toxic cleaning products and medication were not kept under lock and key, and meals did not comply with USDA guidelines.