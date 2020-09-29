Man indicted in Autauga County child sex abuse case

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect in a child sexual abuse investigation has been arrested and charged after a grand jury returned with an indictment.
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office said Jeffrey Singleton turn himself in at the county jail on Saturday and was later released on a $50,000 bond.
The sheriff’s office couldn’t provide many other details on the investigation beyond that the incident was alleged to have happened in the county and involved a victim under the age of 12.
The approximate date of the alleged incident was unclear.
A court date has not been set yet in this case.
