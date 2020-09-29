Montgomery investigating death of 46-year-old man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 46-year-old man.
According to MPD, Theron Ford, 46, of Birmingham, died Tuesday afternoon in the 4100 block of Carmichael Road.
Police and medics were called to a report of a disturbance in the area around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. At the scene, Ford asked for medical attention and was later pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests have been made, and MPD didn’t immediately release any other information.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
Editor’s note: This story was updated with the correct age and residence of the victim. Police initially said the victim was 45 years old and from Montgomery.
