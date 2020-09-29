Montgomery Regional Airport to upgrade parking system

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Regional Airport has announced it’s making big changes to its parking system.
Leaders say they will replace current parking equipment with a new, fully automated parking access system.
“Our passengers have consistently ranked the ease and affordability of parking at the airport among the most important motivators to fly MGM,” said Executive Airport Director, Marshall Taggart, Jr. "
The new system will include credit card terminals at each exit to expedite payment and a cashier will also be available to help customers in need.
The new system is expected to be in place by mid-November.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.