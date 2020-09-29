3 positive, 15 exposed to COVID-19 on Elmore County High football team

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The football match-up between Elmore County High School and Sylacauga High School has been canceled due to several positive cases of COVID-19.
The school system announced Tuesday that ECHS’s varsity football has been suspended for one week after three players tested positive. Another 15 are in self-isolation because of exposure.
The ECHS administration and coaching staff will reevaluate the team’s health status on Oct. 5 and discuss its options.
ADPH guidelines require 10 days of self-isolation for positive cases of COVID-19, and the AHSAA requires an additional 5 days of re-acclimation before a student returns to competition.
The ADPH requires 14 days of self-isolation for exposure to a positive case of COVID-19 before a student returns to competition.
The game was supposed to cap Sylacauga’s homecoming week celebrations.
“While we are disappointed that our students do not get to perform this Friday night, we appreciate Elmore County looking out for the health and welfare of everyone.," said Sylacauga Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said. “We wish them the best for the rest of the season.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.