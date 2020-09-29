Southern Union State Community College celebrates life of basketball player killed in car crash

Parker Boswell, SUSCC basketball player killed in car accident (Source: Southern Union State Community College)
By Alex Jones | September 28, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT - Updated September 29 at 7:06 AM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Southern Union State Community College is remembering one of their own who tragically passed away in a car crash.

Parker Boswell, a freshman basketball player, was killed in an accident on September 17.

School officials say the memorial service and tree planting for Boswell was a way for those who knew him to remember and honor him.

They say Boswell was well-loved by his teammates, coaches, professors, classmates and everyone.

“If you knew Parker, he always had a smile on his face, always went out of his way to make others feel included. I think it’s that part of his personality that resonated today. A lot of the students spoke about him. There was a song. It was very positive event. He was a great basketball player, but he was an even more exceptional person,” said Todd Shackett, president of Southern Union State Community College.

Officials say that before becoming to college, Boswell was a standout on the basketball court at Spain Park High School where he earned all-county honors as a senior in 2019.

