State gas tax to increase by 2 cents Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s gas tax will increase by 2 cents Thursday. That is when the second phase of the Rebuild Alabama Act goes into effect.
Alabama lawmakers passed the Rebuild Alabama Act in 2019. It increased the state gas tax by 10 cents over three years:
- 2019: 6 cents increase
- 2020: 2 cents increase
- 2021: 2 cents increase
The money is supposed to go to road and bridge repairs.
The Elmore County Chief Operations Richie Beyer officer said counties don’t always go after the worst roads first.
“It’s kind of like with your house, you don’t wait for things to be falling apart before you do anything, you do some preventative maintenance on the front end," Beyer said. “There’s a lot of times where you can be proactive and catch a road before it starts getting in really bad shape. And you can spend a lot less money to extend the life of that road, versus waiting for it to get in really bad shape.”
The 6 cents gas tax has brought in an estimated $190 million so far, according to the Association of County Commissions of Alabama.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.