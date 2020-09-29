Third of 4 Tuskegee youth facility runaways found

Third of 4 Tuskegee youth facility runaways found
After locating De’Arrius Starks, 17, Tuskegee police say they're only searching for one of four runaways from a juvenile youth facility. He is Kaison Mahaffey, 14. (Source: Tuskegee Police Department)
By WSFA Staff | September 29, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT - Updated September 29 at 11:09 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The third of four runaways from a Macon County area youth facility has been located, according to the Tuskegee Police Department.

The four fled from the Sequel Youth and Family Services facility on Saturday. Two were quickly located while the others, De’Arrius Starks, 17, and Kaison Mahaffey, 14, evaded searchers.

Starks was found Monday by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.

Mahaffey’s location remains unclear. He is 5′9″ with brown eyes and red hair.

Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200 or the Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865, reference case 2009313.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.