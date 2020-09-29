Third of 4 Tuskegee youth facility runaways found

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The third of four runaways from a Macon County area youth facility has been located, according to the Tuskegee Police Department.
The four fled from the Sequel Youth and Family Services facility on Saturday. Two were quickly located while the others, De’Arrius Starks, 17, and Kaison Mahaffey, 14, evaded searchers.
Starks was found Monday by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
Mahaffey’s location remains unclear. He is 5′9″ with brown eyes and red hair.
Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200 or the Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865, reference case 2009313.
