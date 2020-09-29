Two-thirds of Phenix City Schools students return to in-person learning

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - All Phenix City Schools students in Pre-K through eighth grade who have opted for in-person learning made the return to the classroom today.
Superintendent Randy Wilkes says approximately 67% of the district’s students in Pre-K through eighth grade were on school campuses today. Almost 1,700 students remain learning virtually.
Superintendent Wilkes says 600 to 700 high schoolers are taking some form of virtual classes because they have the option for the hybrid schedule.
Students opting for in-person learning staggered the days they were at school for the first six weeks.
“I think the greatest advantage, according to teachers, is they were able to teach the processes and procedures to a very small group and because there were such small groups at school, those things have been implemented, ingrained now into this is how we’re going to proceed daily,” said Superintendent Wilkes.
Wilkes says the district currently has 11 students with positive cases of COVID-19.
He says students wearing masks at school has not been an issue. He also encourages students and parents to continue wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.