We’ve got arguably the best 7-day forecast of 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The first of our two fall cold fronts has cleared Alabama as of Tuesday morning. The air mass is in place now is significantly cooler and less humid with highs expected to be nearly 20 degrees cooler than what we saw Monday.
It won’t be the prettiest of fall days, though, as we’ll have just enough moisture left over to allow some scattered showers or areas of drizzle to move across the state through roughly the first half of the day. It will also be rather gloomy even if it isn’t raining.
By Tuesday afternoon things should clear up and become sunny rather rapidly from west to east as much drier air filters in behind our departing system.
It will also be a bit breezy at times today, which will make it feel as fall-like as it gets this time of year! Gusts could reach 15-20 mph at times with sustained winds around 10 mph.
Then we’re talking an incredible stretch of weather for the foreseeable future. It’ll be entirely dry, mainly sunny, very comfortable during the day, and a little chilly at night Wednesday through Monday, if not longer!
Daytime highs will be in the middle to upper 70s Wednesday and lower 80s Thursday before falling back into the lower and middle 70s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday courtesy of a second cold front set to move through Alabama late in the day Thursday.
Overnight lows will mainly be in the lower and middle 50s through the weekend. The only exception will be Friday night. That’s when pretty much everyone should dip into the upper 40s -- likely the coolest night since early May!
After a much-needed stretch of quiet conditions in the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is now monitoring an area for potential development in the Atlantic Basin. Sound familiar?
A broad area of low pressure is expected to form in the western Caribbean over the next 2-5 days as an area of disturbed weather slowly traverses the region.
The Tuesday morning update gives the system a 50% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm. That is up from 20% as of Monday morning, which suggests increasing confidence in a tropical system forming.
The next name on the list is Gamma.
For now, we are not expecting any impacts from this system heading into the weekend or next week. There is absolutely no rain in the forecast even with the potential northward movement of this system!
