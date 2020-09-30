Butler County in-person learning option opening early for virtual students

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Butler County school system will let virtual students return to the classroom a bit earlier than expected.
Student may go back to in-person instruction in October rather than at the end of the first semester in January.
This decision follows parental, staff and community feedback that having the option to go back in October is warranted.
Students must be enrolled and attend the school in which they are zoned to attend.
Parents or guardians wishing to return their children to in-school instruction should complete an online application on-line at www.butlerco.k12.al.us or obtain a paper copy from their schools or the Board of Education Central Office. Forms should be submitted to the schools by Oct. 9.
Students returning to in-school instruction from virtual instruction should report to their school for classes on Oct. 19.
