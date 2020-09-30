Census deadline pushed to Oct. 5

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2020 census has been extended until Oct. 5. It was confirmed by the Census Bureau, pushing back the recent deadline of this week.
In Montgomery, 63 percent of people have filled out their census. Back in 2010, that was around 70 percent.
Those working with the census hopes that extension could help reach or surpass that number.
Census manager for Montgomery Candy Capel says some may not know how to fill it out or why they should fill it out.
Capel says people feel that confidentiality is also a major concern.
“The Census Bureau is the only agency that has access to that data by federal law the census bureau could not share information with any other agency whether that federal, state, local the military, health and human services any agency there is no agency that has access to census bureau information,” Capel said.
Capel says even with an extended deadline people shouldn’t procrastinate in filling out their census.
“It’s very basic information name address the other occupants in the household and the race and age of everybody in the household after that that it literally takes five to ten minutes to do,” Capel said.
If for some reason your information is given out in the census the census worker responsible could face a fine up to 250 thousand dollars and five years in federal prison.
You can fill out the census online.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.