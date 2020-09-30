Chilliest morning since mid-May, and it’s all fall ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s ready for sunshine, fall-like temperatures and absolutely no rain?
Well, that’s exactly what we’ve got for at least the next 7 days across not only Central Alabama, but the entire state and region. It’s really shaping up to be one of the best fall weather weeks we’ve seen in recent memory.
After this morning’s chilly start in the upper 40s and lower 50s, it’ll be a gorgeous afternoon under sunny skies. The humidity will be non-existent and highs will warm to a very comfy 76°.
The only day not in the 70s over the next week comes Thursday. As another cold front approaches from the north, most of us should be able to warm into the low 80s under sunny skies. The humidity stays very comfortable despite the warmer afternoon.
It will be a bit breezy as well courtesy of the front, but nothing too crazy.
Behind that front will be a reinforcing shot of fall air with daytime highs in the lower to middle 70s both Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows Friday night and Saturday night will be on either side of 50, with Friday night likely the coldest night since early May.
Yet another “dry” cold front will push through on Sunday, keeping daytime highs in the mid-70s and overnight lows in the lower to middle 50s. It will also stay mostly to entirely sunny except for a few additional clouds possible Sunday.
These cold fronts are also ensuring that very low (comfortable) humidity levels remain in place across the region, which helps make things feel nice and refreshing!
As mentioned above, the fronts are all “dry," meaning they don’t have any moisture or energy to work with to produce rain or storms. The result? A 100% chance of entirely dry and rain-free weather through at least next Tuesday evening.
With all of this in mind, may we suggest some fall activities like hiking, visiting a pumpkin patch, picking apples and berries, or visiting a haunted attraction this weekend?
