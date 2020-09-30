COVID-19 map data suggests mask mandate is working

Part of the support for extending the mask order is due to the fact that the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases seems to be dropping because of the mask mandate. Dr. Wesley Willeford said about two weeks after the statewide mask order went into effect back in July, we started seeing a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases. So, he’s happy the order was extended. Governor Kay Ivey’s office released visual proof Wednesday morning, illustrating progress made in Alabama since the mask ordinance went into effect. Doctors agree the mask mandate has been helpful in this process, and it’s also helping people get back a sense of normalcy. “People have been out and about more, people have been having some events, we know schools in some places have started to move back into session,” said Medical Director of Disease Control for the Jefferson County Department of Health, Dr. Wesley Willeford. “So, we’ve had a lot more activity and movement with the mask order and our numbers have still gone down,” Dr. Willeford said. But not everyone is celebrating the mask order’s extension. Some calling it an overreach of government and an infringement on their rights. But Dr. Willeford said that the maps make a strong case that masking is doing more good than harm. “One of the things that I hear very commonly, people say, ‘Well, a virus is a microscopic particle it’s so very small,’ but that sort of misses the point of how COVID-19 is spread. It’s spread through these large droplets, which are going to be stopped by the cloth, it’s not going to get every single one of them, but it’s going to get enough to slow the transmission of this virus,” Dr. Willeford explained. Dr. Willeford added that there is a double benefit to wearing face covers with flu season just weeks away. He said that is yet another reason why people should continue wearing a mask. (Source: WBRC)