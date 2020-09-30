2 former Dallas County lawmen indicted in alleged assault

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two former cops in Dallas County find themselves in major legal trouble. It’s an alleged case of excessive force, obstruction of justice and much more.
It’s a case involving major allegations and a guilty plea in federal court.
“What started out as a routine traffic stop turned into a ‘Rocky Horror Show,’" said Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Jackson.
According to state and federal investigators, it all went down on April 30 on Highway 80 West in front of the Tractor Supply Co. in Selma.
“And told him that somebody was messin' with her on the road," Jackson said.
The wife of Selma police detective Matthew Blaine Teel called her husband after some kind of road rage incident with another driver, a driver who may have cut her off on Highway 80. Teel later spotted the car in question and pulled the driver over. Dallas County deputy John Taccone arrived on the scene soon after.
“The victim was tased multiple times.. beat.. thrown down to the ground and this lasted awhile," said Jackson.
The man was somehow able to get away but crashed his vehicle less than two miles away here on Highway 80. He was not seriously hurt and apprehended.
After a lengthy investigation, Teel pleaded guilty in federal court to three felonies of obstruction of justice by corrupt persuasion of a witness, a charge that included misleading a federal agent.
And that’s not all. A Dallas County grand jury indicted Teel and Taccone on felony charges of assault, unlawful imprisonment and obstruction of governmental operations.
Both men are no longer employed with the Selma police and Dallas County sheriff’s departments.
“He had bruises all over and was bleeding," said Jackson.
As for the motorist who taken into custody, the charges were dropped.
Taccone’s Montgomery attorney told WSFA 12 News he had no comment for now on the matter and we were unable to reach Teel’s attorney.
Teel could get 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in late December.
