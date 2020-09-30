Alabama mask mandate extended; visitors to be allowed in hospitals, nursing homes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s “Safer at Home” health order has been extended until Nov. 8, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday morning.
Under the updated order, hospitals and nursing homes in Alabama must allow patients and residents to have one caregiver or visitor at a time.
The statewide rule requiring masks to be worn in public, which took effect in mid-July, will remain in effect.
On Wednesday, the governor’s office released these maps from the White House Coronavirus Task Force to show the progress of the COVID-19 in Alabama from April to September:
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.