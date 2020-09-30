Alabama mask mandate extended; visitors to be allowed in hospitals, nursing homes

WSFA 12 News Alabama coronavirus updates (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | September 30, 2020 at 9:47 AM CDT - Updated September 30 at 11:07 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s “Safer at Home” health order has been extended until Nov. 8, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday morning.

Under the updated order, hospitals and nursing homes in Alabama must allow patients and residents to have one caregiver or visitor at a time.

[Read the full order here]

The statewide rule requiring masks to be worn in public, which took effect in mid-July, will remain in effect.

On Wednesday, the governor’s office released these maps from the White House Coronavirus Task Force to show the progress of the COVID-19 in Alabama from April to September:

April
April (Source: White House Coronavirus Task Force)
May
May (Source: White House Coronavirus Task Force)
June
June (Source: White House Coronavirus Task Force)
July
July (Source: White House Coronavirus Task Force)
August
August (Source: White House Coronavirus Task Force)
September
September (Source: White House Coronavirus Task Force)

