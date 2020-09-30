Lee Co. man arrested on charges of child porn, sodomy, child sexual abuse

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County man is facing a slew of sex crime charges after being arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Lanett Police Department.
The sheriff’s office received a report on the possible sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 on Sept. 4.
30-year-old Anthony Douglas Marshall of Opelika was arrested after multiple search warrants were executed and faces the following charges:
- 10 counts of child pornography
- One count of sodomy
- One count of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age
- One count of material harmful to minors
Marshall is currently being held in the Lee County Detention Facility on a $175,500 bond.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.