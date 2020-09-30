Macon County wins top prize in Alabama Census Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2020 Alabama Census Bowl is over, and one county in our area took home the top prize.
Macon County was named the overall state champion of the March Madness style competition, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced.
The county will receive $65,000 to put to use towards its public school system.
“I congratulate Macon County on a job well done in taking home top prize in this exciting March Madness-style competition,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “Each participating county worked hard to increase their self-response rates, and this competition highlights that effort. We are extremely pleased with the results and look forward to seeing each winning county’s school systems benefit from their grant funds.”
According to ADECA, the winners of the census bowl are:
- West Bracket Winner: Sumter County
- Final Four Runners-up: Choctaw County and Tallapoosa County
- Elite Eight Runners-up: Washington County, Baldwin County, Pike County and Randolph County
Elite Eight runner-ups will each get $20,000. Final Four runner-ups will earn $30,000 each, and the second place will receive $45,000.
The ADECA, and Alabama Counts! launched the Alabama Census Bowl earlier this month to get 32 counties with low self-response rates to participate in the census.
The deadline for the 2020 census has been extended to Oct. 5.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.